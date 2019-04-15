Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett

Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lakeshore Inn, with her children by her side.

There is no way a newspaper obit can describe a full life of 93 years, as Mary knew well from writing obituaries for the La Crosse Tribune for many years. But, to begin, Mary Louise Missel was born June 28, 1925, to Herbert William and Clara Ann (Lavenz) Missel in Clinton, Iowa. She was raised in Waterloo, Iowa, where she was run over by a Model A, at the age of three and had to spend the summer convalescing. That winter she lost her entire life savings (get well gifts from the uncles and aunties, tucked away in the bank) when the stock market crashed on Black Friday. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School for 13 years, including Kindergarten, which was a rarity in those days. She graduated in 1943 and then attended the WAC nursing program at Creighton University, Omaha, and Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was employed, following World War II, at John Deere Tractor Works, packaging tractors and parts for shipment to Europe for the Lend-Lease Program.

On Oct. 1, 1946, Mary married John C. Zlabek at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. They then resided in his hometown of Prairie du Chien, where her son, Johnny was born. After moving first to Onalaska and then La Crosse, they had their daughter, Mary Louise. In 1956, they purchased a home on Spruce Drive in La Crescent, Minn., where Mary lived for the next 35 years. During these years she was a homemaker, an Avon Lady and in 1963, was hired as a proofreader at the La Crosse Tribune, where she enjoyed a 22 year career until her retirement in 1985. During those years she was also a copy editor, the "weather gal," obituary writer, feature and by-line writer, and most remarkably, the Tribune Poet. In an age when Metro newspapers did not publish poetry, Mary had approximately 75 poems in the newspaper over a six-year period.

Her husband, John, died suddenly June 11, 1968. On Nov. 29, 1975, she married Frank V. Liberte at Crucifixion Church in La Crescent. Frank and Mary built a beautiful life together in the Spruce Drive house, where they loved to entertain their many friends and family members. They traveled to Jamaica twice with groups of friends. Frank was a huge fan of Mary's poetry and often encouraged her efforts. After retiring himself, Frank urged Mary to do the same so they could spend more time together. Unfortunately, Frank died suddenly Nov. 13, 1987.

During her many years in La Crescent, she was active with Crucifixion Parish and the Newman Center in La Crosse, volunteered as a librarian at the La Crescent library and as a poll volunteer.

Mary met DeWayne J. Bennett on a bus trip to the Southern States and they were married June 17, 1993, at Crucifixion Church in La Crescent. Mary moved to Boyden, Iowa, where they lived until DeWayne's retirement in 2001, at which time they moved to Waseca, to be near family. While in Waseca, Mary has been active as a volunteer with the Neighborhood Service Center and has been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Waseca Senior Center. She has also been proud to have a five-generation family.

Mary also survived two separate breast cancers 20 years apart, as well as numerous other health crises, since her run-in with the Model A.

Mary is survived by her husband, DeWayne Bennett of Waseca; her son, John C.F. (Ann) Zlabek of Walker, Iowa; her daughter, Mary Zlabek, of Waseca; five grandchildren, Tina England of Waseca, Elizabeth Snitkey of Walker, Julie Zlabek of Hiawatha, Iowa, John Zlabek of Eagan, Minn., and Katie Zlabek of Newhall, Iowa; six great-grandchildren, Stephanie England of Waseca, Thomas England of Ramsey, Minn., Nicole Snitkey of Dubuque, Iowa, Mason, Noel and EmmaLee Snitkey, all of Walker; and one great-great-grandson, Colin England of Waseca.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Mary was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Zlabek; her brother and sister-in-law, James and JoAnn Missel; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and John Vach, sister and brothers-in-law Rita Bernier Krzebietke, Bill Bernier and Karl Krzebietke, and four nephews, John and Jeffrey Vach, John Bernier and Michael Missel.

The family will be eternally grateful for the love extended to Mary by the staff of Lakeshore Inn and the Mayo Hospice team, on top of the excellent care she received. Thank you.

Visitation will be held from 4 to7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. parish prayer service Monday, April 22, at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.

Funeral Mass will also be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in Le Crescent. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent.

