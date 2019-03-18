Follow story
Mary Lewis
March 18, 2019
Mary M. Lewis
WEST SALEM -- Mary M. Lewis, 71, of West Salem passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home, 121 N Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Private graveside services with burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at. www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 19, 2019
