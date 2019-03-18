Mary Lewis
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary Lewis

March 18, 2019

Mary Lewis Mary M. Lewis
WEST SALEM -- Mary M. Lewis, 71, of West Salem passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home, 121 N Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Private graveside services with burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at. www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 19, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 19, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.