Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare
May 03, 1951 - April 21, 2019
Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare
Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare, 67, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was born May 3, 1951, to Jerome and Pauline Lachman in La Crosse. Mary was a registered cosmetologist for many years. She also received an associate degree with honors, in food service management from WWTI. Mary was a very kind person who loved all of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was an amazing chef and so enjoyed preparing food for people she loved. She had a loving marriage to her husband, Ray.
She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Bonnie) Lachman, Elizabeth Lachman (Kevin) Bucholz, Michael (Susan) Lachman, Frederick (Pamela Willliams) Lachman, Steven (Lisa) Lachman, Jane (Tom Buss) Lachman, Christopher (Tammy) Lachman, James Lachman, Laurie (Dan Petersen) Lachman and Annie (Troy Steers) Lachman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Pauline Lachman; her husband, Raymond Baldassare; her sister, Gail Lachman-Solberg; and her nephews, Jerome Lachman and Robert Steers.
Our golden haired sister will be deeply missed by all of us. God speed sweet sister.
Private family services are going to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare, 67, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was born May 3, 1951, to Jerome and Pauline Lachman in La Crosse. Mary was a registered cosmetologist for many years. She also received an associate degree with honors, in food service management from WWTI. Mary was a very kind person who loved all of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was an amazing chef and so enjoyed preparing food for people she loved. She had a loving marriage to her husband, Ray.
She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Bonnie) Lachman, Elizabeth Lachman (Kevin) Bucholz, Michael (Susan) Lachman, Frederick (Pamela Willliams) Lachman, Steven (Lisa) Lachman, Jane (Tom Buss) Lachman, Christopher (Tammy) Lachman, James Lachman, Laurie (Dan Petersen) Lachman and Annie (Troy Steers) Lachman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Pauline Lachman; her husband, Raymond Baldassare; her sister, Gail Lachman-Solberg; and her nephews, Jerome Lachman and Robert Steers.
Our golden haired sister will be deeply missed by all of us. God speed sweet sister.
Private family services are going to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on April 27, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 27, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.