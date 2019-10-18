Follow story
Mary Ann Kunes
March 06, 1927 - October 18, 2019
Mary Ann Kunes
MENOMONIE, Wis./SPARTA -- Mary Ann Kunes, 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Sparta passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar.
She was born March 6, 1927, in Black River Falls, to Noel and Myrtle Jacobson. On May 26, 1949, Mary Ann married Gene D. Kunes in Black River Falls.
Mary Ann worked as a freelance artist for many years and she worked part time at the Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta, until moving to Menomonie. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and at their cottage in Hatfield, Wis.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Steven (Barb) Kunes; two grandchildren, Heather (Paul) Sullivan and Ryan (Stephanie) Kunes; four great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Hunter, Rion and Olivia; her sister, Katie Rogers; and her brother, David Jacobson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; and brother-in-law, Maurice Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Roy Harrisville officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com. To send flowers to the family of Mary Ann Kunes, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
