Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mary Lorene Kopp
April 10, 2020
Mary Lorene Kopp
HOLMEN -- Mary Lorene Kopp, 85, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Centerville, Wis. For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Holmen is assisting the family.
HOLMEN -- Mary Lorene Kopp, 85, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Centerville, Wis. For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Holmen is assisting the family.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.