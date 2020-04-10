Mary Lorene Kopp
Mary Lorene Kopp

April 10, 2020

HOLMEN -- Mary Lorene Kopp, 85, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation a private family burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Centerville, Wis. For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Holmen is assisting the family.
Published on April 11, 2020
