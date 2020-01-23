Mary Ann Johnson

Mary Ann Johnson passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn.

Mary Ann was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Caledonia, Minn. She attended Country Grade School 107 and graduated from Loretto High School. Following high school, she worked at various jobs until she became the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil Company for 17 years.

Mary Ann married Virgil Johnson Nov. 4, 1964. They built a home on the Johnson family farm in 1973. Mary Ann and Virgil were married for 53 years. They were always a team whether farming, campaigning, involvement in organizations and in all endeavors. Virgil was so devoted to her visiting her every day the last two years, while she was at Valley View, as well as taking care of her for years prior to that at home.

She was a past president of the Caledonia V.F.W. Auxiliary for two years. She was active in the Sheldon, Minn., Community Center having served as secretary, vice president and president of the association. She was a lifetime member of Houston County Historical Society.

Mary Ann had many hobbies, including growing many beautiful flowers to enjoy in their yard. She also made crafts and made beautiful greeting cards.

Dear to her heart were the Dalmatian dogs which she and Virgil raised. Their Kennel name was Matrix Dalmatians. She was a member of the Coulee Kennel Club, Twin Cities Dalmatian Club and a 32 year member of the Dalmatian Club of America. Mary Ann showed her home grown Dalmatians in conformation competitions, winning many trophies and ribbons.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil Johnson Sheldon; sisters, Dianne (Bruce) Muenkel of Caledonia, Lois Hirstein of Morton, Ill., Cathy Larsen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; also a brother, Paul Munkel of Omaha, Neb.; plus many nieces and nephews.

Relatives who have passed away are her parents; two brothers, John Munkel and David Russert; a sister, Ruth Hampe; brother-in-law, Lloyd Johnson; and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson; brother-in-law, Roger Hirstein; and an infant niece, Deborah Kay Russert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St.Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Msgr. Tom Melvin will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's School, Caledonia, Minn., would be appreciated.