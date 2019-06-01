Mary Ann Johnson

STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Mary Ann Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in La Crosse on July 9, 1932, the daughter of Paul and Ellen Wangen.

On Sept. 10, 1955, Mary married Gerald Johnson. Mary graduated from Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. She spent her life as a nurse and caregiver. Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family, charitable work and being active in her community, and loved her grandchildren. She was active in P.E.O. and was a true fun seeker. Following retirement, Mary and Jerry enjoyed traveling in their motor home coast to coast.

She is survived by her sons, Paul and David (Julie); daughter, Kelly Friedli; and two grandchildren, Byron Gerald and Fae Soma. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Benjamin Quincy; and sister, Ellen Bronson.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. today, June 4, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Sara Rabe officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a meal, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 3 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to P.E.O. of Stoughton. A special thank you to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital 4SW Med/Surg Unit, SSM Health at Home Hospice and Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation. Please share your memories of Mary at: . Cress Funeral Service, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, (608) 873-9244.