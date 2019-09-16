Follow story
Mary Jane Goodenough
September 16, 2019
Mary Jane 'MJ' Goodenough
HOLMEN -- Mary Jane "MJ" Goodenough, 85, of Holmen passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Mary Jane was a proud homemaker, wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
MJ is preceded in death by her husband; and one son. She is survived by four children; their spouses; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister; and one niece and nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 17, 2019
