Mary Ann Geier

Mary Ann Geier (nee Dougherty) passed into perpetual life Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the age of 90.

She was born to George and Elizabeth (Hillyer) Dougherty in Wilton, Nov. 13, 1928. Raised on the family farm in Wilton, she graduated from Juneau County Normal Teaching College.

Mary Ann married Arnold Geier June 24, 1953. Arnie and Mary Ann raised four sons and a daughter and were blessed with five grandchildren, who were the light of their life.

Arnie and Mary Ann ran the Gamble's (and then Tru Value) store on Water Street in Sparta, for many years. After retiring from the store, Mary Ann worked for many years at ORC industries. They traveled the world, including trips to Italy, Mexico and Hawaii. They loved gardening together and were active members of St. Patrick's Parish in Sparta. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting and reading. Mary Ann and her sister, Joyce, made beautiful wedding cakes for their children, nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Paul (Julie) of Sparta, Steven (Lisa) of La Crosse and daughter, Betty (Dick) of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and daughter-in-law, Kristin Geier of Sparta; grandchildren, Jennifer Schwarz of Chicago, Dayne and Garrett Geier of Sparta, Rachel (Jared Dietzman) Geier of Warrens and Grant Geier of Eau Claire, Wis. She is also survived by her siblings, Joyce Rugen, Izabelle Baker, Rose (Ralph) Vitous, George (Carolyn) Dougherty; her in-laws, Florence Dougherty, Evan and Helen Summerfield, Jerry and Berdella Butzler, Carl and Connie Lewis, Larry and Marlene Peth; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnie; beloved sons, Donald and Joseph; and her brother, John Dougherty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Juan Pedro officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at .

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.