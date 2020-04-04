Mary Jane Fanello

Mary Jane Fanello, 89, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hillview Health Care in La Crosse. She was born in rural Vernon County, Jan. 16, 1931, to Jerry and Martha (Volden) Thompson. She was baptized and confirmed at Esofea Church and attended school in the Westby area. On June 2, 1949, she married Giuseppi "Joe" Fanello at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa. Mary had worked at Ben Franklin, Woolworth's and Trane Company, until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Rich) Garbers, Barbara (Brian) O'Leary and Susan Worden; her sister, Nancy (David) Honken; sisters-in-law, Donna Thompson and Lois Fanello; brother-in-law, Phillip (Shirley) Fanello; grandchildren, Greg (Natasha) Garbers, Ami (Steve) Burns, Ray (Wendy) Fisher, Amanda (Brian) Wise, Andrea (Matt) Mysliwiec, Ashley Worden; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She is further survived by all her special friends, at Carroll Heights, Hillview staff, her close friend, Donna Dwyer; and beloved dog, "Sadie."

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jerry Thompson; son-in-law, Ricky Worden; six stepsiblings; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Father Brian Konopa, Deacon Richard Sage and Sister Kathy, for their many visits. In recognizing current health and safety concerns, the family will be holding public services at a later date. Online condolences may be given at Jane Fanello