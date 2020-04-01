Mary Kay Davis
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mary Kay Davis

April 01, 2020

Mary Kay Davis Mary Kay Davis
HOLMEN -- Mary Kay Davis, 53, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation memorial services are planned to be held this summer. A complete obituary with service times will be provided. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Mary Kay Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Mary
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.