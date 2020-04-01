Follow story
Mary Kay Davis
April 01, 2020
Mary Kay Davis
HOLMEN -- Mary Kay Davis, 53, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. In response to the COVID-19 situation memorial services are planned to be held this summer. A complete obituary with service times will be provided. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
