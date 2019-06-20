Mary Jane (Slette) Berg

BANGOR -- Mary Jane (Slette) Berg, of Bangor was called home to her Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N., Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials are preferred to be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School of Bangor. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at .

A very special thank you to Pastor Hefti for his visits and prayers, and also to the staff at Gundersen Health System for their care and compassion throughout her stay.

"Rest easy Mary, there is a jigsaw puzzle and a dish of maple nut ice cream waiting for you in Heaven." Blessed be her memory.