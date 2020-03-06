Mary Ann Barbara (Thurk) Mullally

ONALASKA -- Mary Ann Barbara (Thurk) Mullally, 87, of Onalaska died Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born at home in St. Bonifacius, Minn., Aug. 17, 1932, to Andrew and Otillia (Logelin) Thurk.

She attended St. Bonifacius grade school and Mound High School, Mound, Minn. In 1953, she graduated from St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, St. Cloud, Minn.

Mary Ann married Robert R. Mullally Aug. 29, 1953. During the first years of their nearly 66 years of marriage, Mary Ann and Bob moved to Colorado, North Dakota and Wyoming, while Bob completed his master and doctoral degrees. They had four daughters. She enjoyed camping and skiing in the mountains and being a Girl Scout troop leader for the girls. In 1967, the family moved to the La Crosse area.

Mary Ann worked at hospitals, primarily in obstetrics, throughout her nursing career, retiring from St. Francis Hospital, after 30 years helping new mothers and babies. She was involved with UW Faculty Wives, PEO, Phi Mu and Town & County Garden club. They enjoyed boating on the river and their boating friends. In 1981, Bob and Mary Ann became Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau.

She is survived by her four daughters, Michelle Danson (Thomas), Reno, Nev., Noel Stephan (Brian), Onalaska, Beth Thompson, Onalaska and Barbara Hegenbarth (David), Onalaska; six grandchildren, Matthew Stephan (Lindsey), Ft. Dodge, Iowa, Megan Colgan (Shawn), Holmen, Kristen Kufahl (Dustin), Appleton, Wis., Andrew Thompson (Emily), Rochester, Minn., Spencer Hegenbarth, Onalaska, Austin (Lauren) Hegenbarth, Richland Center, Wis.; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Amelia and Cora Stephan, Bennett and Kennedy Colgan, Charlie, Owen and Leo Kufahl, Masen Thompson, Mckaylee Rabe and Ashlee Wiuff, Aubree, Stella and Lincoln Hegenbarth; brother, Donn (Pat) Thurk, St. Bonifacius; sisters-in-law, Mary Wocken (Jerry), Huntsville, Ala., Kathryn Mullally, Owatonna, Minn.; brothers-in-law, John (Shay), Hudson, Minn., Ralph (Lois), La Crescent, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and James Rudnicki; in-laws, Roy and Marie Mullally; brothers-in-law, James, Leo, George, Roy Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Ann Kresky, Ruth Mokosso.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steve Kachel will officiate. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Wednesday. A rosary will be recited prior to visitation starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mulder's Health Care Facility in West Salem and Mayo Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of gifts, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Oktoberfest USA Gemütlichkeit Foundation, Inc., scholarship or the charity of donor's choice.

