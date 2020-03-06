Marwood 'Bud' E. Veale

STODDARD -- Marwood "Bud" E. Veale, 87, of Stoddard died March 6, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Tomah.

He was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Kenosha, Wis., to Marwood L. and Edna (Van Wie) Veale. Bud worked at Nash Motors Experimental Dept. in Kenosha, from 1950 to 1952. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He was stationed at Lackland AFB in Salina, Kan., and Lakenheath AFB in England. He was honorably discharged in January 1956, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bud was then employed at the Ladish Company in Cudahy, Wis., in the Metallurgy Dept., from 1956 until 1991, when he retired and moved to Stoddard.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse, past commander, chaplain and life member of the Stoddard American Legion Post #315, past president of the Stoddard Lions Club, where he received the clubs highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the Republican Party and the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club. Bud also had the opportunity to participate in the Freedom Honor Flight Program.

Over the years, he enjoyed the opportunity to travel to various places around the world, where he experienced meeting amazing people and lived life to the fullest. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved taking people out to hunt or fish, especially his nephew, Rick Elsen and great-nephew, Jared Elsen. He loved being out in nature and always admired the beauty of God's creation.

Survivors include a sister, Linda Elsen, of Kenosha, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Dan Hautzinger.

Funeral services will be held at at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse. The Rev. Taylor Haley will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, rural Stoddard, with military honors by the Stoddard American Legion Post #315. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Stoddard American Legion or the Stoddard Lions Club.