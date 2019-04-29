Follow story
Marvin Wunnecka
April 29, 2019
Marvin Wunnecka
FREEBURG, Minn. -- Marvin Wunnecka, 77, of Freeburg, MN, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Evangelical Church of Peace, Freeburg, with the Rev. William Reese officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning before the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be viewed at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on April 29, 2019
