Marvin Charles Schroeder

HOLMEN -- Marvin Charles Schroeder, 83, of Holmen passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 7, 2019.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 21, 1936, to Norman F. and Erma C. (LeJuene) Schroeder. He married Donna M. (Johansen) Schroeder at St. Thomas More Catholic Church June 28, 1956.

He is survived by one son, Glenn A. (Lily Emerson) Schroeder of Florida; two daughters, Sheryl L. (Bob) Schroeder Runchey of Waunakee, Wis., Susan M. (Dave) Pittman of Mondovi, Wis.; his siblings, Shirley (Milton) Ward of Kenosha, Wis., Audrey (Howard) Fossum of La Crosse; grandchildren, Brandon and Bobby Runchey, Nicole Schroeder, Angie (Dustin Hart) Pittman, Jessica Pittman; great-grandchildren, Paizlee and Cashton Hart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Duane (Esther); and one sister, Joyce (Howard) Marcou.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church of Holmen. Monsignor Del Malin will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, town of Shelby. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday morning, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Marvin's memory. Online guestbook is available at .