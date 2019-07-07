Marvin Charles Schroeder
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marvin Charles Schroeder

September 21, 1936 - July 07, 2019

Marvin Charles Schroeder Marvin Charles Schroeder
HOLMEN -- Marvin Charles Schroeder, 83, of Holmen passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 21, 1936, to Norman F. and Erma C. (LeJuene) Schroeder. He married Donna M. (Johansen) Schroeder at St. Thomas More Catholic Church June 28, 1956.
He is survived by one son, Glenn A. (Lily Emerson) Schroeder of Florida; two daughters, Sheryl L. (Bob) Schroeder Runchey of Waunakee, Wis., Susan M. (Dave) Pittman of Mondovi, Wis.; his siblings, Shirley (Milton) Ward of Kenosha, Wis., Audrey (Howard) Fossum of La Crosse; grandchildren, Brandon and Bobby Runchey, Nicole Schroeder, Angie (Dustin Hart) Pittman, Jessica Pittman; great-grandchildren, Paizlee and Cashton Hart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Duane (Esther); and one sister, Joyce (Howard) Marcou.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church of Holmen. Monsignor Del Malin will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, town of Shelby. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday morning, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Marvin's memory. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 13, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Marvin
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 13, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.