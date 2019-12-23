Marvin Heller
December 23, 2019

Marvin J. Heller, 76, of Sparta and formerly of Chaseburg, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.
Private services were held with family. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 26, 2019
