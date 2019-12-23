Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Marvin Heller
December 23, 2019
Marvin J. Heller
Marvin J. Heller, 76, of Sparta and formerly of Chaseburg, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.
Private services were held with family. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Marvin J. Heller, 76, of Sparta and formerly of Chaseburg, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta.
Private services were held with family. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 26, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Marvin
in memory of Marvin
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 26, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.