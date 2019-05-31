Marvin L. Gile

BYRON, Ill./DAKOTA, Minn. -- Marvin Lawrence Gile, 86, of Byron, formerly of Dakota, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Marvin was born Sept. 26, 1932, in La Crosse, the son of Rudolph and Margaret (Trocinski) Gile. He married the love of his life, Doris (Pruka) Gile, Oct. 4, 1952, in Winona, Minn.

He began his career at the age of 16, driving for the stone quarry in Winona County. He then changed jobs to work for the La Crosse Concrete Company and those years led to a driving career at Arco Auto Carrier for five more. Marvin then began his 29-year career as an over-the-road truck driver for Gateway Transportation/Maislin Industries Ltd., Bird Trucking Company and finally, Consolidated Freightways. He retired in 1993, but his love of the road led him to a new vocation as a bus driver at Byron School District for an additional 17 years. Marvin took pride in his work ethic and was never without a job or missed a day of work.

His interests included dancing (he was taught by his mother), time with co-workers and their families, riding his motorcycle, boating, bowling, playing cards and country music. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent with family around the dinner table, holidays, family vacations, air shows, bowling, working on cars, sharing ice cream and every other free moment he had.

Marvin remains in the hearts of his children, Becky Anderson of West Allis, Wis., Rocky (Madonna) Gile of Rockford, Ill., Rory Gile of Byron, Monty Gile of Stillman Valley, Ill., Stacey (Patrick) Carney of Bristol, Wis., Rusty (Rachel Moll) Gile of Byron, Rodney Gile of Milwaukee, Holly (Bruce) Koppang of Plainfield, Ill.; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doreen Gile; sister, Shirley Duerwachter; brother, Norman (Joyce) Gile; brother, Glenn (Barbara) Gile; sister, Eileen (Stanley) Beach; brother, Larry (Connie) Gile; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Lavern Gile; and brother-in-law, Jerold Duerwachter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery to follow.

The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dad's personal caregiver, Sukhbalt Gursed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America ( ); Wisconsin Parkinson's Association ( ); or a charity of donor's choice.