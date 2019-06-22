Marvin L. Beier

Marvin L. Beier, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at the Tomah VA Medical Hospice Unit Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Marv was born in La Crosse, Oct. 24, 1940, to Louie and Vivian (Marcou) Beier. Marv proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from J.I. Case and the La Crosse School District. On Sept. 16, 1963, he married the love of his life, Millie and together they loved and raised five children, Butch (Sandy) Beier, Julie (Jim) Sittig, Jim (Lorna) Beier, Mary (Tom) Kessel and Dave (Dee) Beier. Marv also had eight grandsons; and one granddaughter; seven great-grandkids, with another due in December; along with two nieces; and two nephews. Preceding him in death were his loving wife; mother and father; and his two sisters, Rhoda Huff and Janet Gardner.

It was Marv's wish to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 13, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Military honors will follow the services. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.