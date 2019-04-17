Marvin Baardseth
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marvin Baardseth

April 17, 2019

Marvin Baardseth Marvin Baardseth
GALESVILLE -- Marvin Baardseth, 91, of Galesville died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
Memorial services will be at noon Tuesday, April 23, from Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on April 18, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Marvin
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 18, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.