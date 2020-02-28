Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Martha Mooney
Martha "Elaine" Mooney
LANSING, Iowa -- Martha "Elaine" Mooney, 85, of Lansing died Thursday, Fe. 27, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one-hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing with the Rev. John Moser as the celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
LANSING, Iowa -- Martha "Elaine" Mooney, 85, of Lansing died Thursday, Fe. 27, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one-hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing with the Rev. John Moser as the celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on February 28, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Martha
in memory of Martha
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 28, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.