Martha Mooney
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Martha Mooney

Martha Mooney Martha "Elaine" Mooney
LANSING, Iowa -- Martha "Elaine" Mooney, 85, of Lansing died Thursday, Fe. 27, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one-hour visitation Wednesday before Mass at the church.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing with the Rev. John Moser as the celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on February 28, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Martha Mooney, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Martha
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 28, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.