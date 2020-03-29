Marsha L. Givens

Marsha L. Givens, 73, of La Crosse passed away in her home Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born April 3, 1946, in La Crosse, the daughter of Marshall and Janice (Ginsky) De Clute. She graduated from Central High School class of 1964. She married John Givens, May 21, 1966, at Asbury United Methodist Church in La Crosse.

Marsha's interests included being a homemaker most of her life. She loved cooking and baking. She authored her own cookbook "Simply Delicious," in 1987. Marsha bowled in league for many years, she also loved to host parties and play cards. Marsha and John purchased South Lanes Bowling Center from her parents, Roy and Janice Wasmuth in 1982 and continue to presently operate it. They loved all of their employees, bowlers and patrons and truly enjoyed being a part of the La Crosse community. She also babysat the children of league bowlers, upstairs of South Lanes for many years in the 70s and 80s, then her grandchildren in her home 1998-2001.

She is survived by husband, John Givens; children, Jeff Givens, Kelly Wrobel (Vincent), Jackie Topel (David); sister, Patty Pavek (Ronald); and brother, Richard Wasmuth; 10 grandchildren, Connor and Joshua Givens, Lauren Lockington, Taylor Topel, Keaton Topel, Kalob Topel, Carter Roloff, Jacob Fry, Andrew Storey, Robyn (Kurtis) Blankenship; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Storey Jr. and Rylee and Rowyn Blankenship; sisters-in-law, Mona Arthur, Dian Greeno (Don), Ruby Campbell, Linda Ranck (Phil); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Janice Wasmuth (Ginsky) and Marshall Declute; in-laws, Charles and Letha Givens; brothers-in-law, Mick Campbell and Jim Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the La Crosse Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association. Due to both federal and state mandates with regard to the Coronavirus and the families concern for peoples safety, public funeral services will be planned for a later date.

