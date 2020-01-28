Follow story
Marlon C. Boettcher
June 10, 1947 - January 28, 2020
Marlon C. Boettcher
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Marlon C. Boettcher, 72, of La Crescent died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was born in Winona, Minn., June 10, 1947, to Helmuth and Marion (Pflughoeft) Boettcher. He married Ann E. Papenfuss July 26, 1969.
Marlon graduated from Winona State University in 1969, with a degree in industrial arts and mathematics. Early on in his career he briefly taught in Elkton, Minn., worked in construction for CBS Homes of La Crescent, and served in the National Guard. He then began a 35-year career at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center retiring in 2010, as construction coordinator.
Marlon was preceded in death by his ;and brother, Roger. Marlon is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Todd (Angie) and Troy (Jamie); and grandsons, TJ, Colton, Cody and Caden.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Ev. Lutheran Church of La Crescent, officiated by the Rev. Mark Rieke. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. Online guestbook and full obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
in memory of Marlon
in memory of Marlon
