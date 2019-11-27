Marliss Danielson
November 27, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Marliss Danielson, 74, of Caledonia passed away on her birthday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 3., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday, at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on November 30, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday December 02, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Holy Family Hall
513 South Pine St., Caledonia, MN

Mass

Tuesday December 03, 2019
10:30 AM

St. Mary's Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN

