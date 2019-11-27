Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Marliss Danielson
November 27, 2019
Marliss Danielson
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Marliss Danielson, 74, of Caledonia passed away on her birthday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 3., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday, at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Marliss Danielson, 74, of Caledonia passed away on her birthday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec 3., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday, at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences and full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on November 30, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Marliss
in memory of Marliss
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Monday December 02, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Holy Family Hall
513 South Pine St., Caledonia, MN
Guaranteed delivery before Marliss's Visitation begins.
Mass
Tuesday December 03, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Guaranteed delivery before Marliss's Mass begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 30, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.