Marlene Hufford

GENOA -- Marlene Hufford, 70, of Genoa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a three-year battle with a brain tumor. She was born May 15, 1949, in Bruno, Minn., to Albert and Gwenyth Jorgensen.

She graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1967. She graduated from Methodist Kahler School of Nursing, class of 1970, as a registered nurse and became a U.S. Navy nurse. On Jan. 2, 1971, Marlene married Terry Coil, of Moose Lake and lived happily, until his passing in 1983. She worked at Cloquet Memorial Hospital in labor and delivery for 20 years. On Feb. 10, 1996, she married Jim Hufford, of Braham, Minn. She went to work for Isanti County Public Health in WIC and other child care programs. She retired from nursing in 2009. She was a National Park volunteer with Jim, for six seasons.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Hufford; their combined children, Sean (Lindsey) Coil, Cece (Dean) Janowicz, Sara Osterlie, Jamie (Steve) Carr, Donna Carley and Tracy (Al) Sauerweih; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Kathy (Jim) Horvath. She was preceded in death by Terry Coil in 1983; her father, in 1985; and her mother, in 1991.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. Father Nathaniel Kuhn and Father Seamus Walsh will con-celebrate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, in Moose Lake, Minn.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a memorial at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Genoa. Jandt- Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family in their time of need. To offer online condolences, please visit .