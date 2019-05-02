Marlene Marie (Hogan) Finn

LANSING, Iowa -- Marlene Marie (Hogan) Finn of Lansing passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

Born April 5, 1941, in Lansing, Marlene was the daughter of the late Marlan Hogan and Sylvia (Pottratz) Hogan (Hegy).

Marlene received her nursing degree from the University of Iowa where she met her husband, Dr. William (Bill) Raymond Finn. They married June 27, 1964 and lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for more than 40 years where they had two children, Kelli and Michael.

She is survived by her two children, Kelli Colleen Finn of Gurnee, Ill., and Michael David Finn of Plainfield, Ill.; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Matthew and Samuel; brother, Colonel (ret) Michael Louis Hogan and his wife, Diane of San Antonio, Texas, and their three children, Matthew, Sarah and Lisa all of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and stepfather, Laurel F. Hegy.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Immaculate Conception in Lansing. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lansing Lion's Club, Lansing, Iowa 52151.