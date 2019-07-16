Follow story
July 16, 2019
VIROQUA -- Marlene R. Favor, 85, of Viroqua died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Viroqua. Pastor Bill Horn will officiate. Visitations from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua, or one hour before the service Saturday at the church. Memorials should be directed to Eagles Aerie #2707, or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. . On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
