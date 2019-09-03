Follow story
Marlene Delone Esch
September 03, 2019
Marlene Delone Esch
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Marlene Delone Esch, 83, of Caledonia passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Sugarloaf Senior Living in Winona. A Mass of Christian Burial will at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Fr. Stephen Abaukaka will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on September 4, 2019
