February 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Minn. -- Marlene Ann (Gady) Bahler, 80, of Houston died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Brownsville, Minn. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Please leave a memory of Marlene and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 2, 2019
