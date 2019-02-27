Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Marlene Ann Bahler
February 27, 2019
Marlene Ann (Gady) Bahler
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Marlene Ann (Gady) Bahler, 80, of Houston died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Brownsville, Minn. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Please leave a memory of Marlene and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Marlene Ann (Gady) Bahler, 80, of Houston died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Brownsville, Minn. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Please leave a memory of Marlene and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Marlene
in memory of Marlene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.