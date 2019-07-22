Mark E. Wege

Mark Edward Wege, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

He was born Sept. 14, 1945, to Frederick and Evelyn (Neumann) Wege in La Crosse. As a child, the family farmed in rural West Salem. He graduated eighth grade from the Pleasant Valley Grade School near home with three other classmates. The school had students grades 1-8. He later graduated from West Salem High School, class of 1963. In 1964, he married Cynthia Marten of West Salem. Together they built their house on the corner of the home farm, where Mark lived until his passing. Mark and Cindy were blessed with two children, Tronda and Tait, before divorcing. They however remained close friends.

In 1965, Mark began his career with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. His career gave him great satisfaction for the next 35 years. Starting at the bottom as a "rear chain-man" and ending his career as a "survey coordinator," in charge of several crews, Mark was extremely proud to have worked his entire career in the survey department. The changes in technology always amazed him, starting with slide rules to calculators to computers to triangulation stations finally to GPS, he learned them all.

In 1988, he married Denise "Dino" (Shaller) Stugen. They enjoyed many years together, traveling many miles on numerous motorcycle excursions. The best trip included traveling out west through the mountains. They also cruised the Canadian Rockies, south to the Tetons, the Bighorns, Mount Rushmore and many points in between. They also enjoyed simply sitting on their front porch watching their flower gardens blossom. After 18 years of marriage, "Dino" passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

After her death, Mark and Cindy later rekindled their former affection for one another and lived happily ever after, in the home they originally built together.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and "Dino."

According to his wishes, he was cremated and buried in a private ceremony with close family.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem assisted Mark's family in their time of need. Online condolences can be offered by visiting the funeral home website at .