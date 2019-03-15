Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mark Terpstra
March 15, 2019
Mark Donald Terpstra
Mark Donald Terpstra, 54, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Jandt Fredrickson funeral home is assisting the family. Funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th St, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to time of service. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Mark Donald Terpstra, 54, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Jandt Fredrickson funeral home is assisting the family. Funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th St, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to time of service. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published on March 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mark
in memory of Mark
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.