Mark Terpstra
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mark Terpstra

March 15, 2019

Mark Terpstra Mark Donald Terpstra
Mark Donald Terpstra, 54, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Jandt Fredrickson funeral home is assisting the family. Funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th St, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to time of service. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published on March 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mark
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 16, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.