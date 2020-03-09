Follow story
Mark Arnold Schmitz
February 01, 1965 - March 09, 2020
Mark 'Sport' Arnold Schmitz
CASHTON -- Mark "Sport" Arnold Schmitz, 55, of rural Cashton passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1965, to Paul and Marllyn (VonRuden) Schmitz in Viroqua. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Monday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 12, 2020
