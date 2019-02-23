Follow story
Mark Phillips
February 23, 2019
Mark Allen Phillips
HOLMEN -- Mark Allen Phillips, 48, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.
Services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Holmen.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published on February 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
To Scott and the entire Phillips family. Please accept my deepest and most heartfelt sympathy, in the sudden and unexpected tragic loss of your loved one. Mark and I were good friends and I will definitely miss him, too!! He was definitely a good friend and man! We enjoyed each others company and sharing an adult malt beverage or two. We really had a ton of fun together!
May God bless you all, with the healing and strength needed during this dark and very difficult time. Take care and God Bless you all.
