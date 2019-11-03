Mark Lee
Mark Lee

May 10, 1951 - November 03, 2019

PRAIRIE DU CHEIN -- Mark A. Lee, 68, of Prairie Du Chein passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in his home. He was born May, 10, 1951, to Nordahl and Rosene Lee.
Mark was one of the most kind and generous people you would ever meet. He deeply loved his family and was loved deeply in return. Mark had a great sense of humor. He loved travelling, skiing, and golf. He served his church, St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in many ways and had a very strong faith. He will be sorely missed.
Mark is survived by his siblings, David (Janet) Lee of Randle, Wash.; Jeanne (Dan) Clark of River Falls; four nephews, one niece, and one great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry J Lee; and nephew, Jason Lee.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 4, 2019
