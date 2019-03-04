Mark S. Johnson
Mark S. Johnson

May 29, 1965 - March 04, 2019

ONALASKA -- Mark S. Johnson, 53, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1965, in Viroqua. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; wonderful children; as well as many loving relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend invitation to all who loved Mark, to celebrate his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in The Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
