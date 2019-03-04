Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mark S. Johnson
May 29, 1965 - March 04, 2019
Mark S. Johnson
ONALASKA -- Mark S. Johnson, 53, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1965, in Viroqua. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; wonderful children; as well as many loving relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend invitation to all who loved Mark, to celebrate his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in The Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA -- Mark S. Johnson, 53, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1965, in Viroqua. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; wonderful children; as well as many loving relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend invitation to all who loved Mark, to celebrate his life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in The Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mark
in memory of Mark
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 05, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.