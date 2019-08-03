Mark H. Deal
Mark H. Deal

August 03, 2019

Mark H. Deal, 61, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on August 6, 2019
