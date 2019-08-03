Follow story
Mark H. Deal
August 03, 2019
Mark H. Deal
Mark H. Deal, 61, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
