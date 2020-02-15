Follow story
Mark L. Anderson
February 15, 2020
Mark L. Anderson
Mark L. Anderson, 55, of La Crosse died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in his home.
Mark will be cremated and later buried with mom and dad in the Onalaska Cemetery. In true Northside tradition, Bailey, along with Mark's family, employers, coworkers and friends, are hosting a celebration of Mark's life, at Sam's Bar, 2116 George St., La Crosse, April 18, with times to be announced. We would love for you to join us.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 19, 2020
