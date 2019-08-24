Marjorie 'Marge' J. Watson

Marjorie "Marge" J. Watson, 88, of La Crosse died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mayo Health System, La Crosse. She was born in Richland County, Jan. 27, 1931, to Frank and Agnes (Briskey) Rezac. She married Gregory Watson, June 19, 1952, in Hillsboro.

She graduated from Richland Center High School and continued her education at the La Crosse State Teachers College and later took courses at Western Technical College. Marge worked as a ward secretary at St. Francis Hospital for 30 years.

Marge loved doing yard work, especially gardening and planting flowers. She also enjoyed shopping, animals and scratch offs.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Jane Watson; three sons, Ed (Patty) Watson, Phil (Connie) Watson and Pete (Sue) Watson; six grandchildren, Katie, Mike, Matt, Jen, Jess and Taylor; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg; son, Paul; and her siblings, Wilma, Helen, and Frank.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate, with burial to be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with a rosary to be held at 5 p.m. at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at church.

