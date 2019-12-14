Marjorie Sanderson

Heaven gained another angel, Marjorie Sanderson passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 4, 1937, to Eva and Chris Buchanan.

She married Vivian Phillips. Together they had two daughters, Rhonda and Debbie. They later divorced. She then found and married her soul mate, George Sanderson and together they had a son, Don.

Mom worked at Wonder bread for many years before retirement. Mom always had fond memories of her customers and the people she worked with. After retirement she started working at Taco Johns. She always enjoyed working with people and was quite good at it.

George passed away suddenly, Oct. 31, 1979. Mom raised three amazing children who meant the world to her. Her kids and grandkids were the most important thing in her life.

Mom was also an avid Packers, Badgers and NASCAR fan. She always enjoyed watching "her boys" play football.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Terry and dog, Bella), Deb (John) Faas and Don (Terri); her grandchildren, Jennifer (Fritz), Amanda (Sam), Christopher, Brittani, Ashley, Matt (Josie) and Shelly, Tracy; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Josh, Mathew, Ryker, Kenny, Alexia, Brady, Presley; and great-great-grandson, Devon; and special friend, Francie (Fuzzy) Felber. Also friend and neighbor, Dan, along with his many pets, past and present. They provided her with hours of enjoyment.

The family would like to thank Bethany Riverside for all their care and compassion especially in mom's final days.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and husband, George; and sibling; and nieces and nephews

A celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Mom always said, "it's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice." Rest in peace Mom, we love you.