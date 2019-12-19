Follow story
Marjorie Ann Ryder
December 19, 2019
Marjorie Ann Ryder
Marjorie Ann Ryder, 98, formerly of Trempealeau died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Riverside Transitional Care, La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Home, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on December 25, 2019
