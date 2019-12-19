Marjorie Ann Ryder
Marjorie Ann Ryder, 98, formerly of Trempealeau died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Riverside Transitional Care, La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Zwickey Funeral Home, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on December 25, 2019
