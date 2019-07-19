Marjorie Peterson

TOMAH -- Marjorie Peterson, 99, of Tomah passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Liberty Village in Tomah.

She was born Feb. 21, 1920, at her home in Viroqua, to Peter and Rena (Wee) Fortney. She was united in marriage to Alton Peterson. During her high school and college years she traveled the Midwest, singing with the Shadow Harmonettes, which included the trio of Marjorie, her twin sister, Margaret and Ida (Hanson) Helgeson. Marj always had a positive attitude about life and will be remembered for her big smile.

She is survived by her two daughters, Marna (Mark) Matthews of Black River Falls, and their children, Ali (Dave Deprey) Matthews and Aaron Matthews, Terena Heefner of Nashville, and her children, Zachary (Jessica) Heefner and their children, Bryten and Kinley Heefner, Andrew Heefner, Tara (Ryan) Pratt and their children, Jake, Ella and Wade Pratt; Marjorie's son, Alan (Sue) Peterson of De Soto; her sisters, Rebecca Anderson and Greta (Dean) Beck; brother-in-law, Jim Lawton; sisters-in-law, Janie Fortney and Kay Schoonover. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Rena, her husband, Alton; her son, Wayne A. Peterson; sister, Grace Dummert; brothers, Luther "Pete" and Atley Fortney; her beloved twin sister, Margaret Knutson; brothers-in-law, Alf Anderson, Bill Dummert, Gary Schoonover and Lincoln Knutson; sisters-in-law, Nellie Fortney and Lois Lawton.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Viroqua City Cemetery, Viroqua.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at .