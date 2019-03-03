Marjorie Erickson
March 03, 2019

WESTBY -- Marjorie Erickson, 87, passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital Sunday, March 3, 2019, with family at her side. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Viroqua Church of Christ, with Pastor Ray Matteson officiating. Burial will take place in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. For the full obituary visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on March 5, 2019
