Marjorie Ann Brevig

MONDOVI, Wis. -- Marjorie Ann Brevig, 89, of Mondovi passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Hillview Assisted Living, Mondovi. She was born Nov. 26, 1929, in La Crosse, the daughter of Edward and Wilma (Sprain) Jandt. Marjorie graduated from West Salem High School. On Oct. 30, 1948, Marjorie married Melford Brevig at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. To this union a son, Douglas, was born. Marjorie and Melford moved to a farm near Bangor. They lived there for 22 years. They later sold the farm for health reasons and moved to Eau Claire, Wis. Marjorie worked at the Center of Care and later for Dove West. Her hobbies were doll collecting, antiques and ceramics. She taught many friends her love of ceramics. Marjorie enjoyed playing cards with friends for more than 40 years. Marjorie enjoyed fishing at Prairie Lake, where they had an RV for many years.

Marjorie will be sadly missed by her son, Douglas (Mary) of Eleva; two grandsons, Christopher (Stephanie) of Tavares, Fla., and Brian of New York, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Alivia; sister, Rosemary (Fred) Pedersen of Salem, Wis.; aunt, Alice Sprain; special niece, Linda Olsen; other nieces and nephews; extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melford; brother, Carl Jandt; and in-laws, Carroll, Arlyn and Earl Brevig and Jerry Olson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Johnson presiding. Burial to immediately follow at Oak Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel and then again from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

Please share your memories and condolences online at . A special thank you to Randy Crank for all his help and many visits.