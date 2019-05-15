Marion I. Heram

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Marion I. Heram, 88, of Rochester died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Madonna Towers.

Marion Inez Heram was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Holmen, to Herman and Ella (Gilbertson) Heram. She graduated from Holmen High School. She managed a bowling alley in Holmen. She moved to Rochester and worked at IBM for 28 years. She was an avid bowler, honored by the National Bowling Association and Rochester Bowling Hall of Fame. She bowled league at Recreation Lanes in Rochester, was on a traveling team and taught youth bowling. She was an avid marksman. Marion was a member and very involved with Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She volunteered at Channel One Food Bank. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, who she loved very much.

Marion is survived by her brother, Ansel Heram of Onalaska; her nieces and nephews, Dwayne (Patty) Heram of Dallas Wis., Deanna Neubauer of La Crosse, Lynee (Greg) Larson of Austin, Minn., Kevin (Tammy) Heram of Onalaska and Luanne (John) Matuska of La Crosse; many great-nieces and nephews; many great-great-nieces and nephews; her adopted family, Diane (David) Helfrich of Fayetteville, N.C., her grandchildren, Ian Helfrich of Smyrna, Ga., and Anna Johnson of Alexandria, Va; and many dear friends from Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Columbarium at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Memorials are suggested to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Heram family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit .