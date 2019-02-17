Marion Catherine Brownrigg
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marion Catherine Brownrigg

February 17, 2019

Marion Catherine Brownrigg Marion Catherine Brownrigg
Marion Catherine Brownrigg, 96, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published on February 23, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Marion
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 23, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.