Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Marion Catherine Brownrigg
February 17, 2019
Marion Catherine Brownrigg
Marion Catherine Brownrigg, 96, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marion Catherine Brownrigg, 96, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published on February 23, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Marion
in memory of Marion
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 23, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.