Marion Berg
November 04, 2019
Marion J. Berg "GG"
Marion J. Berg "GG", 89, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 5, 2019
