Marion Berg
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marion Berg

November 04, 2019

Marion Berg Marion J. Berg "GG"
Marion J. Berg "GG", 89, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 5, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Marion Berg, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Marion
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 05, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.