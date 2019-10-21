Follow story
Marilyn E. Trisch
July 16, 1931 - October 21, 2019
Marilyn E. Trisch
ONALASKA -- Marilyn E. Trisch, 88, Onalaska passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center. She was born in Kanawha, Iowa, July 16, 1931, to Anthony and Anna (Hanson) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Marilyn attended country school in Lincoln County, S.D., and graduated from Hudson South Dakota High School in 1949. She attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, for two years. On Oct. 19, 1958, Marilyn married John Trisch and he preceded her in death May 11, 1998.
Marilyn worked in many capacities in rural school districts in South Dakota and enjoyed volunteering at her church. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Dorcus Mission Circle and Sons of Norway Wergeland Lodge, all of La Crosse.
Marilyn enjoyed so many friends in La Crosse and surrounding area and considered them as her family. She also loved her weekly visits with her relatives and friends from Caledonia, Minn.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Clarice Nystrup; nieces, Teri (Nathan) Franzmeier and Glenda (Patrick) Sterling; nephews, Randy (Kim) Johnson, Eric Johnson, Craig Johnson and Troy (Diane) Fodness; a sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; and many close friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and Eugene Johnson; a niece, Joni Fodness; a nephew, Todd Johnson; brothers-in-law, Marlo Fodness, Cliff Miller, Tom Nystrup and James Trisch; and sisters-in-law, Alice Johnson and Kathe Trisch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, WI. 54601, or to donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on October 21, 2019
in memory of Marilyn
Events
