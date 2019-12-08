Marilyn I. Summers

Marilyn I. Summers, 93, formerly a longtime resident of Onalaska, passed away in Spokane Valley, Wash., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, with her children by her side. Marilyn was born May 20, 1926, in La Crosse, to Elmer and Laura (Ender) Schaldach. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in January 1944, and went on to earn her B.B.A. from University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 1948.

Marilyn worked at the Boston Store in Milwaukee and Doerflinger's in La Crosse, before marrying James E. Summers, Nov. 26, 1955. She devoted her life to raising her children and caring for her husband, Jim, when he was stricken with multiple sclerosis. Marilyn held leadership roles in the Fauver Hill School Mothers Club, the local MS Society, and in later years, the Fauver Hill Study Club. She was an avid reader and the ultimate fan of the UW Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her son, James B. Summers of Spokane Valley, Wash.; daughter, Susan (Richard) Wallden of Bear, Del.; grandchildren, April (Justin) Baier, Krista Wallden and Brian (fiancée, Genevieve Biedron) Wallden; and great-grandson, Brayden Baier.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Kenneth E. Schaldach.

A private service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gundersen Medical Foundation of La Crosse; or the Onalaska Public Library.