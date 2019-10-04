Follow story
Marilyn L. Lawrence
October 04, 1931 - October 04, 2019
Marilyn L. Lawrence, 88, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Marilyn was born in La Crosse, Oct. 4, 1931, to George and Mary (Stair) Froegel Sr. She attended La Crosse schools and was a graduate of Aquinas High School. On June 16, 1956, Marilyn married James "Jim" Lawrence, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Jim preceded her in death June 19, 2011.
Marilyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed family gatherings, gardening and working out in the yard, playing cards with family and friends and volunteering for many years at the gift shop in St. Francis Hospital. She and Jim also enjoyed traveling extensively across the country and abroad following Jim's retirement.
Marilyn is survived by six children, Tom (Debra) Lawrence of Lynchburg, Va., Dan Lawrence of La Crosse, Teri (Andy) Niles of Holmen, Dave Lawrence of Mindoro, Steve (Tina) Lawrence of Ft. Atkinson, Wis., and Sue (Jason) Felt of Sparta; 10 grandchildren, Anthony (Bonnie) Lawrence, Katie (Jake) Barry, Amy Lawrence, Meghan Lawrence, Sam Niles, Amanda Lawrence, Jessi Lawrence, Adam Lawrence, Tyler Felt and Ashley Felt; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Gavin Barry. She is further survived by her siblings, Phyllis Lowell, Steve (Pat) Froegel and Mike (Karen) Froegel; sister-in-law, Anita Froegel; brother-in-law, Burrel De Clute; in-laws from Jim's family, Ray "Chico" (Gretchen) Lawrence, John (Penny) Lawrence and Joanne Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jim, Marilyn was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kim Lawrence; Jim's parents, Harley and Emily Lawrence; a brother, George "Chub" Froegel Jr.; a sister, Carol De Clute; a daughter-in-law, Beth Lawrence; brother-in-law, Jim Lowell; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Aurora Lawrence, Jerry Lawrence and Guy and Marge Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, where a prayer service will begin at 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Marilyn's memory. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Marilyn L. Lawrence, please visit Tribute Store.
