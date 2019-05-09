Marilyn Mae Kothe
May 09, 2019

ONALASKA -- Marilyn Mae Kothe, 86, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting with arrangements. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 11, 2019
