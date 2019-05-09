Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Marilyn Mae Kothe
May 09, 2019
Marilyn Mae Kothe
ONALASKA -- Marilyn Mae Kothe, 86, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting with arrangements. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Marilyn Mae Kothe, 86, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting with arrangements. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Marilyn
in memory of Marilyn
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.